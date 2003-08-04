Fantastic Sams Sold in Bankruptcy
Anaheim, California–A California bankruptcy court has cleared the way for a group of investors to acquire hair-care franchise Fantastic Sams for just over $17 million from its debt-laden parent Opal Concepts Inc. Cheveux Acquisition, a group formed by four entrepreneurs who own the New England franchise rights for Fantastic Sams, won the bankruptcy auction over another franchisee group. –Reuters
Anaheim, California–A California bankruptcy court has cleared the way for a group of investors to acquire hair-care franchise Fantastic Sams for just over $17 million from its debt-laden parent Opal Concepts Inc. Cheveux Acquisition, a group formed by four entrepreneurs who own the New England franchise rights for Fantastic Sams, won the bankruptcy auction over another franchisee group. –Reuters
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In