Washington, DC--Attracting the best talent and creatingan inclusive work environment are critical to the long-term successof franchised businesses in an increasingly diverse marketplace,and both are the focus of a new training program offered by theInternational Franchise Association Educational Foundation andsponsored by the Coca-Cola Corp.

The seminar, "Diversity Today, Inclusive OrganizationsTomorrow," will be offered in three cities on three separatedates and will discuss how diversity affects the workplace as wellas the marketplace, explore opportunities and obstacles, andprovide techniques for creating a more inclusive work environment.Franchise professionals in the Dallas area can participate on June14, those in the Chicago area can attend on September 13, andindividuals in the Minneapolis area can join the seminar on October18.

Attendees will be charged $250 and are eligible to earn creditstoward the Certified Franchise Executive designation, aprofessional designation developed by the Educational Foundation asa way to meet marketplace demands for motivated, experiencedfranchise professionals. -IFA EducationalFoundation