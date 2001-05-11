Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Akron, Ohio-Executive search firm Sanford Rose Associateshas opened new offices in Hong Kong and Seoul to help local andmultinational companies fill their growing needs for senior-levelexecutives, managers and professionals. "The vibrant Asianmarket is ideal for the kind of personalized service and customsearch techniques that we offer," says George Snider,president and CEO of SRA International, the parent company ofSanford Rose Associates. -SRA International

St. Petersburg, Florida-Payless Car Rental awardedfranchise rights for the republic of Poland to Marceli K. Krol,owner of GlobalPoland Rent A Car. Global will be locatedin-terminal at the Warsaw Okecie International Airport. "Weare happy to join Payless, as we are confident that under such anexperienced company we can provide the best quality service to ourcustomers," says Wlodek Zawojski, director of GlobalPoland.-Payless Car Rental

Reno, Nevada-Image Arts Etc., the retail digitalphotography and imaging franchise, announced that the company hasgranted its first international master franchise license to SamirPhotographic Supplies Limited of Saudi Arabia. The company plans toopen more than nine Image Arts Etc. centers over the next threeyears. -Internet Wire

Bangkok-Tricon Global Restaurants Inc. said it plans toexpand rapidly this year in Asia, which already generates more thanhalf its revenue outside the United States. Tricon executive vicepresident Peter Hearl said China, Japan and South Korea would eachsee a total of 100 new outlets this year of the company's mainbrands-KFC and Pizza Hut. -Reuters