When Julie and Craig Wells bought Cash Plus Inc., their goal wasto make it more than just a financial services franchise. The pairhad humanitarian ideals in mind, partnering with Save the Children,which sponsors underprivileged children around the world.

"Our goal is to sponsor 10 children out of each of ourstores," says Craig, 48, CEO and president. Some Cash Plusstores also offer discounts for bringing in canned foods, which aredistributed to local food banks and rescue missions.