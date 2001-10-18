Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
U.S. Franchise Systems Helps Franchisees

<b></b>

Atlanta-With hotel owners facing increasingly difficulteconomic times, U.S. Franchise Systems is providing temporaryfinancial relief for hotels in its system. The new initiativeinvolves a 10-month deferral of 50 percent of the September 2001royalty fees for qualifying hotels. U.S. Franchise Systems is theparent company of the Microtel Inns & Suites, Hawthorn Suitesand Best Inns & Suites hotel brands. -U.S. FranchiseSystems Inc.

