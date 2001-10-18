Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta -With hotel owners facing increasingly difficulteconomic times, U.S. Franchise Systems is providing temporaryfinancial relief for hotels in its system. The new initiativeinvolves a 10-month deferral of 50 percent of the September 2001royalty fees for qualifying hotels. U.S. Franchise Systems is theparent company of the Microtel Inns & Suites, Hawthorn Suitesand Best Inns & Suites hotel brands. - U.S. FranchiseSystems Inc.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

These Are the Hottest Franchises to Watch in 2023

This One Question Will Make You a Better Thinker. Are You Asking It Already?

How the CEO of Zoom Room Is Leading the Way in Dog Training and Education

Before Pressing the Layoff Button, Leaders Need to Ask Themselves 1 Question — Then Do These 3 Things

3 Simple Strategies for Coping With Overwork Pressure

Taco Bell Uses This Little-Known Secret to Stay on Top Year After Year