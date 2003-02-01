Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cell phones are more than necessities--they're stylishaccessories. Wireless Dimension, a mobile phone accessory franchiseowned by Wireless Accessories LLC in Palm Bay, Florida, caters tousers who want to deck their phones out with the latestadd-ons.

At kiosks and in-line stores, franchisees sell everything fromcar chargers to faceplates for every cell phone make and model.There are currently 155 Wireless Dimension locations in the UnitedStates. In addition, the company is planning its firstinternational units for the coming year and is also looking toexpand to nontraditional markets such as colleges and airports.