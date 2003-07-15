Parsippany, New Jersey--The annual Realtor magazine survey reveals that the nation's residential real estate franchise firms are witnessing healthy growth, with many of the nationwide and regional franchisors reporting increases in franchisees. Coldwell Banker placed first among the three Cendant brands and the national franchises, posting 150 new offices and 14,700 new associates in the last year, bringing its totals to 3,400 office and 104,900 associates. Cendant is also the parent company of Century 21 and ERA. -Realtor