Expansion News--Panera Bread, Wingstop, Cinnzeo
St. Louis-Panera Bread Co. announced an agreement withthe Cain Group of Little Rock, Arkansas, to open 10 Panera Breadbakery-cafes in Montgomery, Harris and Fort Bend counties in Texas.The Cain Group is scheduled to open its first bakery-café byJune 2002. -Panera Bread Co.
Houston-Wingstop Restaurants Inc. has signed 12 newfranchise development agreements for the Houston area, all of whichwill open within the next 12 to 18 months. -BusinessWire
Calgary, Alberta-Cinnaroll Bakeries Ltd. announced thatits Cinnzeo Bakery division has signed agreements to open 25Cinnzeo outlets in Texas with the first five to be located in SanAntonio. Agreements have also been signed to develop Cinnzeofranchises in the Middle East. -Cinnaroll BakeriesLimited
