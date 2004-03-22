Franchises Provide Big Boost to Nation's Economy

<b></b>

Washington, DC-Franchised businesses generate jobsfor more than 18 million Americans and account for 9.5 percent ofthe private-sector economic output, a study released by theInternational Franchise Association Educational Foundationreported.

Conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, "The Economic Impactof Franchised Businesses" found that more than 760,000franchised businesses generate a total economic output of more than$1.53 trillion, or nearly 10 percent of the U.S. private-sectoreconomy.

The study describes the impact on the U.S. economy for two typesof franchises: business-format and product-distribution.Business-format franchises operate in more than 75 industries suchas restaurants, hotels, auto services, convenience stores andtax-preparation services. Examples of product-distributionfranchises are gas stations, auto and truck dealers, and beveragebottlers and distributors. To read the report, visit www.franchise/org/edufound/profile/econo.asp.-International Franchising Association

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold At First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in California

Last year, Zuckerberg said training helps him "solve whatever problem at work for the day."

By Emily Rella

Science & Technology

Goldman Sachs Says AI Could Replace The Equivalent of 300 Million Jobs — Will Your Job Be One of Them? Here's How to Prepare.

The galloping evolution of AI technologies has captured media attention over the past several months. But what are its potential ramifications? Is there a real risk that AI will replace humans at their job in the near future? And if so, how can we, as entrepreneurs, get prepared?

By Anton Liaskovskyi

Starting a Business

3 Steps to Finding the Right Product to Sell

Finding the right product to sell can be difficult, but taking these three key steps will help you succeed.

By Jackson Cunningham

Science & Technology

The Metaverse Has Definitely Lost Steam — But Is It Dead?

An investment in the Metaverse is only as valuable as the demand for the technologies involved.

By Nathan Sinnott

Real Estate

What Is Rent Payment Fraud and How Can Landlords Prevent It? Here Are 3 Expert Tips.

Managing properties and tenants can leave you vulnerable to rent payment fraud. Learn what it is, the common pitfalls and three ways to protect yourself.

By Dave Spooner

By Emily Rella