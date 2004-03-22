Washington, DC-Franchised businesses generate jobsfor more than 18 million Americans and account for 9.5 percent ofthe private-sector economic output, a study released by theInternational Franchise Association Educational Foundationreported.

Conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, "The Economic Impactof Franchised Businesses" found that more than 760,000franchised businesses generate a total economic output of more than$1.53 trillion, or nearly 10 percent of the U.S. private-sectoreconomy.

The study describes the impact on the U.S. economy for two typesof franchises: business-format and product-distribution.Business-format franchises operate in more than 75 industries suchas restaurants, hotels, auto services, convenience stores andtax-preparation services. Examples of product-distributionfranchises are gas stations, auto and truck dealers, and beveragebottlers and distributors. To read the report, visit www.franchise/org/edufound/profile/econo.asp.-International Franchising Association