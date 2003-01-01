For Subscribers

One Big, Happy Family

These days, franchise systems seem to be irresistibly attracted to each other. But consolidation doesn't have to turn into a family feud.

By Devlin Smith

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On The Brady Bunch, a widowed man and woman brought theirthree sons, three daughters, dog, cat and housekeeper together tolive in familial bliss. There was no bitterness, and the childrenall got along and easily referred to their new parent as Mom orDad. And six kids peacefully shared one bathroom.

When a franchisor considers bringing other brands into the fold,deep down they're hoping for that Brady-like euphoria wherethere's no jealousy, and new ideas and leaders are welcomedwith open arms. But because businesses don't operate in this TVfantasyland, franchisors and franchisees have to be prepared foruncertainty and struggle when disconnected franchisesconsolidate.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all

By Sam Silverman

Business News

Kevin O'Leary Rips Into Silicon Valley Bank Amid Collapse: 'It's No Better Than Radioactive Waste'

The "Shark Tank" star was among the millions of investors who had companies with finances that were handled through the financial institution.

By Emily Rella

Business News

This 'Problem Child' Bank in Europe Is Triggering Anxiety About the Financial System, Again

Credit Suisse, a Switzerland-based bank, saw its stock plunge by about 30% from Tuesday to Wednesday.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Amazon Ring Is the Latest Target of Notorious Ransomware Gang

Ring has said there is no evidence of a breach, but one of its third-party vendors has been hit with ransomware.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

'Absolutely Nuts': Witnesses Speak Out After Magician Assaulted on Royal Caribbean Cruise During Performance

Australian magician Ben Murphy was in for the performance of a lifetime when he took the stage on March 1.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

Why Do Your Customers Really Buy from You?

As a customer-conscious business, it is essential to sell the hole, not the drill.

By Jason Zickerman