Gear 01/02
Move Ethernet connections with ease and a Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-compatible laptop
USB 10/100 Ethernet Adapter
- Belkin Components
- (800) 2-BELKIN
- www.belkin.com
- Street price: $49.99
People move around a lot today--in and out of the office and among different workstations. The Belkin USB 10/100 Ethernet Adapter provides instant network access for any desktop or laptop with a USB port. Simply plug the adapter in to the USB port of the computer you want to connect, and plug the other end in to any standard Ethernet connection point on your network. The Adapter doesn't even require rebooting.
