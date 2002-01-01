Now you're playing with power. Or you soon will be. Maybeyou're doing demanding graphics work. Maybe you have to runpowerful database applications. Maybe your job involves heavy useof processor-pounding software. When the situation calls for it,sometimes you just have to go with the latest and greatest.Whatever your reasons, we know you have good businessjustifications for putting the cash into buying a top-of-the-linecomputer system.

Most of your employees will do just fine with budget PCs. Nobodyneeds 2GHz of processing muscle to run just Microsoft Office orconnect to the Internet. But when you start getting into the realmof graphics and multimedia, 2GHz can cut down on thumb-twiddling. Acomputer that actually works as fast as your brain is a realproductivity booster.