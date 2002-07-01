What's going on out West? Women-owned businesses are growing out of control.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do you think the fastest-growing states in terms of women-owned businesses are? Would you be surprised to find out that Idaho and Wyoming are tied for first place?

In a report from the Center for Women's Business Research ranking women business's growth from 1997 to 2002 based on number of firms, sales and employment, Idaho and Wyoming topped the list. The rest of the top 10 states are also in the West: 3) Utah, 4) Nevada, 5) Arizona, 6) South Dakota, 7) New Mexico, 8) Montana and Oregon (tie) and 10) Alaska.