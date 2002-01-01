Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Got Kids at Home?

Finding some relief for the homebased entrepreneurial parent

By
This story appears in the January 2002 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

Q: What tips do youhave for balancing a homebased business with a 2-year-old at yourheels? She's in a preschool/day care a few days a week, butit's still a challenge.

A: Balance meansmore time for you to use for your work and yourself. So how can yoube relieved of some of the burden of taking care of your 2-yearold? Since the best choice is usually to get some more help, hereare some ideas:

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

In a Viral TikTok, An Ex-YouTube Employee Talks About Getting Laid Off During a Business Trip

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Leadership

The Tech Landscape Has Changed and It's Time Tech Leadership Change With It.

Zack Rosen

Read More