Q: What tips do youhave for balancing a homebased business with a 2-year-old at yourheels? She's in a preschool/day care a few days a week, butit's still a challenge.

A: Balance meansmore time for you to use for your work and yourself. So how can yoube relieved of some of the burden of taking care of your 2-yearold? Since the best choice is usually to get some more help, hereare some ideas: