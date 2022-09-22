Instagram Continues to Crash After 25,000 Users Report Issues With the App

The technical issue effected Instagram users around the world.

By Sam Silverman Sep 22, 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Previously, Instagram users around the world reported issues with the social media platform’s app on Thursday, September 22.

According to Down Detector, people began reporting errors around 12:15 p.m. EST, with almost 25,000 users submitting error reports by 1 p.m.

Of the reports, 86% cited crashing upon opening from users across the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, per Variety.

#InstagramDown began trending on Twitter with people taking to the platform to voice their frustrations with the app.

Instagram confirmed they were aware of the problem via Twitter and assured users they were working on resolving the error.

By 2 p.m., Down Detector saw a significant decrease in error reports and Instagram’s PR team confirmed the app was up and running again by 2:30 p.m.

Previously, Instagram users around the world reported issues with the social media platform’s app on Thursday, September 22.

Sam Silverman

Content Strategy Editor
Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from...

