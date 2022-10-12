Make a Statement with Every Delivery

Every customer touchpoint—from your store counter and website homepage, to your collateral and social media presence—equals the opportunity to support your brand and cement customer loyalty. And you never want to miss any chance to impress your customers.

Now, you can reach customers in an innovative new way, through eCom Label Solutions available through FedEx. It's a different kind of shipping label, one designed to enhance your customers' experience, help you stand out from the clutter, and build your brand—every time you ship a package.

Use the six-panel eCom Label to offer coupons or sales promotions, recommend related products, direct customers to specific web pages using QR codes, help people connect with your social media, allow customers to personalize gifts with photos and messages, streamline returns, and much more.

Nick Vergos, along with brother John and sister Tina, is the co-owner of the Rendezvous restaurant in Memphis, which has been offering mouth-watering, world-famous ribs since 1948. "Our food has always had a really unique style," he says. "You can see it in our restaurant and you can taste it when you order from us online. When we send out an order, you're not just getting a plate of ribs, you're getting the whole Rendezvous experience."

That experience extends to the smallest detail, including their shipping labels. "Recently, FedEx introduced us to custom eCom shipping labels that match the Rendezvous look and really show off our style. With these labels, we're not just sending an average package, we're sending a piece of the restaurant, right there on the box," he notes.

"The label tells our story. It gives us the chance to include offers and coupons, and it includes key paperwork, like packing slips and heating instructions. That's a huge time-saver when we're preparing packages. And all of the customer information is included on the label, which leaves more room inside the box for the good stuff. It saves us time, money, and extra packaging. The label is one of those little details that would have been easy to overlook, but it's played a big part in helping us provide a great experience for our customers. We're passionate about what we do. We love our food and we love our customers. And that passion is so strong that you can feel it even if you're ordering from across the country."

There's no better time to make an impression and build a relationship than when you're putting an anxiously awaited package in your customers' hands. eCom Label Solutions are easy to set up. Simply contact us, and we'll discuss your objectives and create a design that works for your business. The eCom label solution is available to FedEx customers exclusively and is compatible with FedEx® electronic shipping.

To learn more, go to fedex.com/ecomlabel.