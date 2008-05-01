Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Make it Easy

The new crop of online databases is the most worker-friendly yet.

By
This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When you're the new kid in town, you'd better get along with the powers that be. For the growing cadre of online database managers--like those from Blist, WebEx and Zoho--that means making it easy for customers to import existing data files and then share their database creations with others.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

3 Ways to Prepare Yourself for the Great Wealth Transfer

Doone Roisin

Doone Roisin

Money & Finance

7 Ways to Make Extra Income Even With a Full-Time Job

Sujan Patel

Sujan Patel

Business News

'It Doesn't Matter': Leadership Coach Sounds Off on How to Hack Employee Performance Reviews

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More