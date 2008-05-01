Make it Easy
The new crop of online databases is the most worker-friendly yet.
When you're the new kid in town, you'd better get along with the powers that be. For the growing cadre of online database managers--like those from Blist, WebEx and Zoho--that means making it easy for customers to import existing data files and then share their database creations with others.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Founder Quit His 'Prison'-Like Teaching Job Within 2 Months. Now, He and His Sister Are Helping Other Teachers Leave the Classroom and Achieve Financial Freedom.
-
If You Focus on Problems, You'll Only Find More Problems. Here's How to Focus on Solutions.
-
-
Facing More Than 15 Years in Prison, This Founder Transformed His Hustle Into a Powerful Personal Brand and Business. Now, He's Giving Back in a Big Way.
-
-
-
Apple Asks This Jarring Interview Question as a Secret Way to Evaluate a Candidate