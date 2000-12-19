Snap-On Named Charter Member Of National Environmental Achievement Track
Kenosha, WI-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agencyhonored tool manufacturer Snap-On Inc. and other charter members ofthe National Environmental Achievement Track at a recognitionceremony in Washington, DC, last week.
The achievement track program is designed to recognize andencourage top environmental performers, organizations that gobeyond compliance with regulatory requirements to attain levels ofenvironmental performance and management that benefit people,communities and the environment.
"The EPA approached Snap-On about being a charter memberbecause of our established environmental health and safety policyand because of Snap-On's environmental performance," saidHiram Buffington, Snap-On's director of environmental andindustrial services. "Having multiple Snap-On facilitiesattain this elite status illustrates our ongoing commitment to theenvironment and to future generations. We believe being a goodcorporate citizen is the right thing to do for our employees andthe communities we serve."
To qualify for the achievement track, Snap-On demonstrated thatit has adopted and implemented an environmental management system.In addition, the company quantified its specific environmentalachievements and its commitment to continued improvement, confirmedits commitment to public outreach and performance reporting, anddemonstrated its record of sustained compliance with environmentalrequirements. -Business Wire
