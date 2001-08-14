Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
McDonald's, Freddie Mac Roll Out Online Mortgage Service

Atlanta-McDonald's Corp. and mortgage finance companyFreddie Mac said 25 McDonald's units in the Southeast would beequipped with personal computers to guide customers to onlineinformation about home ownership and credit management.

The first outlet with the free service debuted in Atlanta lastyear, and a second was launched in July in suburban Jonesboro,Georgia. The remaining 23 sites, each with four personal computers,are scheduled to be equipped within the next 12 months.-Nation's Restaurant News

