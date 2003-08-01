For Subscribers

Under Pressure

Ease tension and get the creative juices up and running again.

By Juanita Weaver

The starting point for every creative act is the unknown. Formost of us, this is not good news. Uncertainty isuncomfortable.

So how do you encourage people to step into the unknown whenembarking on a new creative process? Providing a safe environmentis essential. When asking your employees to create somethinginnovative, let them know they won't be punished if theydon't succeed. Clearly communicate you know the outcome isuncertain, and provide the time and resources your people need tocreate. And, as always, define the desired parameters of theoutcome so you can measure success.

