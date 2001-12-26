Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Wendy's Surmounts Rivals, Tops QSR Burger Pile

<b></b>

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's International Inc. has taken acommanding lead in the race for top position as the best performeramong the nation's largest burger chains, building its systemand its profits at a time when No.1 McDonald's and No. 2 BurgerKing have been busy rebuilding their organizational structures andmanagement teams. Wendy's net profits rose nearly 9 percent inthe first nine months of the year, and the chain has had aneight-year run of positive same-store sales. The company has alsoput together 12 consecutive years of rising average unit volumes.--Nation's Restaurant News

