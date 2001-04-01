Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
An Affair To Remember

Make your mark with prospects by hosting a promotional event.

By
This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

With the millennial craze of the past two years (since no onecould decide which year to celebrate), parties and promos have beenthe name of the game. No matter what the calendar says, though, ifyou're looking for a way to get your name out there, promote anew product or just draw a lot of traffic, what better way tocreate a buzz and get noticed than with a special event orpromotion?

"A special event is a way to put a real face on yourproduct or service," says Kimberly McCall, founder of McCallMedia & Marketing Inc. and MarketingAngel.com in Freeport, Maine. "You canalso bolster your brand by pulling together an event that will havepositive connotations for your prospects. For example, sponsoring aconcert that raises money for the local animal shelter will elevateyou above just running an ad announcing the latest sale."

