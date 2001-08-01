What's the best way to sell your product to retailers? ForEric Poses, inventor of Loaded Questions, a board game that testsplayers on how well they know each other, it took a cross-country,in-your-face approach.

When Poses, 27, launched Loaded Questions in the summer of 1997,he initially tried using traditional marketing methods-with zeroresponse. Frustrated, he packed up his car and hit the road. Overthe next four months, he visited scores of mom-and-pop toy storesaround the country and sold 1,000 games. The effort built a gooddistribution base-and much to his surprise, it also garnered plentyof media attention. Within months, Toys "R" Us hadordered 6,500 games.