Away Game

To promote his board game, this entrepreneur had to hit the road.

By
What's the best way to sell your product to retailers? ForEric Poses, inventor of Loaded Questions, a board game that testsplayers on how well they know each other, it took a cross-country,in-your-face approach.

When Poses, 27, launched Loaded Questions in the summer of 1997,he initially tried using traditional marketing methods-with zeroresponse. Frustrated, he packed up his car and hit the road. Overthe next four months, he visited scores of mom-and-pop toy storesaround the country and sold 1,000 games. The effort built a gooddistribution base-and much to his surprise, it also garnered plentyof media attention. Within months, Toys "R" Us hadordered 6,500 games.

