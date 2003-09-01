Is enlisting bloggers the wave of the future in marketing?

Blogs--web logs, or journals, intended for publicconsumption--are popping up all over the Internet. Chances are, youhave one, or know someone who does.

But some companies are doing more than reading blogs.They're hiring bloggers to promote products. Earlier this year,Dr. Pepper recruited a group of teenage bloggers to build buzz forits new milk drink, Raging Cow. Nokia, meanwhile, is givingbloggers product samples to mention on their sites.