In industries dominated by giants, small companies must break the rules to survive.

How does a woman with the vision to create pure skin-careproducts go up against the multimillion-dollar companies dominatingthe cosmetics industry? Very carefully.

Barbara Close, 40, the founder and CEO of Naturopathica HolisticHealth Ltd., had been a massage therapist for years when she openeda holistic skin care spa in the Hamptons, New York, in 1995. Thespa's initial product, an "herbal remedy chest,"contained a selection of natural remedies.