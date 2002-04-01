Little Women
In industries dominated by giants, small companies must break the rules to survive.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
How does a woman with the vision to create pure skin-careproducts go up against the multimillion-dollar companies dominatingthe cosmetics industry? Very carefully.
Barbara Close, 40, the founder and CEO of Naturopathica HolisticHealth Ltd., had been a massage therapist for years when she openeda holistic skin care spa in the Hamptons, New York, in 1995. Thespa's initial product, an "herbal remedy chest,"contained a selection of natural remedies.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve