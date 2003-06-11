New Privacy Regulation to Take Effect July 1

Law requires organizations to detect, disclose unauthorized access of personal information

By Karen E. Spaeder

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the deadline quickly approaching when a new privacyregulation takes effect in California, businesses-both inCalifornia and elsewhere-need to take steps now to get intocompliance. The new law, which takes effect July 1, requires anyorganization electronically storing personal information onCalifornia residents to disclose any unauthorized access of thatinformation. Passed in November, California Senate Bill 1386extends beyond California's borders by including anyorganization with information on California residents, regardlessof its physical location. Organizations that fail to comply couldface civil suits and fines. As such, we've spoken with MattStevens, vice president of marketing and technology at NetworkIntelligence Corp.-one company working to help firms with thisnew challenge--for some practical advice about complying with thelaw.

What are businesses required to do as a result of this newlaw?
Matt Stevens: The law requires businesses to detect anddisclose any unauthorized access of personal data stored on theirnetworks. Unauthorized access doesn't just apply to the hackerbreaking in from the outside and stealing credit card numbers. Italso applies to the janitor who logs on to an idle computer and tothe nosy employee who pokes around the customer database withoutauthorization.

Why should California businesses be concerned about theCalifornia hacker disclosure law? What kinds of businesses areaffected?
Stevens: The law applies to any organization--business,nonprofit, government entity-electronically storing personal dataon California residents. Personal data is specifically defined inthe legislation, but it generally refers to the combination of aperson's name with another identifying item, such as a SocialSecurity number, driver's license number, credit card number orbank account. So any organization that possesses this information,from a church that keeps member donations in a database for taxpurposes to a bookstore selling its goods online to a largesupermarket with a customer rewards program, will be affected.

Most organizations have taken the security message to heart andinstalled security measures to protect their electronic data.However, many of them have taken the "Maginot line"approach, meaning they've approached security as a battlebetween the bad guys on the outside and the good guys on theinside. Their security measures are designed specifically to keepthe bad guys out. They have no mechanism to defend the data once abad guy gets in or when someone on the inside turns out not to be agood guy. This law tells companies they can't just put a lockon the front door; they must secure the data itself. That is a fargreater challenge and a hard sell to businesses that thought theywere through with security when they bought a firewall.

Does this law affect businesses outside California?
Stevens: The law is designed to protect California residentsfrom identity theft, so its reach applies to the citizen, not theorganization. That means that any organization, anywhere in thecountry, can be held liable under this law if they electronicallystore information on California residents. [The law applies to]businesses with California customers and organizations withCalifornia members, regardless of their physical location.Additionally, legislation similar to the California law has beenproposed in the U.S. Congress, which would make this issue relevantto every U.S. organization storing personal dataelectronically.

What can small businesses do to facilitate compliance withthe law? Stevens: This law compels organizations not only tosecure their networks against breaches, but also to activelymonitor activity and detect any unauthorized access. In the eventan organization is sued by an individual for violation of the law,that organization would essentially be required to prove anegative-that no unauthorized access had occurred. To achievecompliance with the law, an organization must diligently report andrecord network activity and store that information should it becomenecessary to produce it as evidence.

Much of the necessary information for compliance already existsin the form of logs-electronic records of the "who,""what" and "when" of network activity.Capturing and managing that information is the real challenge fororganizations, especially smaller organizations with limited ITresources, as even a small network could easily produce more than 8million logs in a single day.

Are there any businesses you are currently working with onthis topic?
Stevens: We help organizations capture, analyze and managetheir logs for a variety of purposes, including regulatorycompliance. In addition to businesses soon to be affected by thislegislation, we've worked with a number of organizations in thehealth-care industry and the finance industry, which have beendealing with similar regulations, respectively the Health InsurancePortability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Gramm LeachBliley Act (GLBA). Even where legislation does not exist,organizations are interested to increase their ability to tracknetwork activity, to increase their ability to detect securitybreaches, to prevent internal attacks and to audit securitysystems.

Karen E. Spaeder

Karen E. Spaeder is a freelance business writer in Southern California.

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

When it comes to the troublemakers in your organization you have two choices: cut them out or rein them in. Here's how to do the latter, like a boss.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Thought Leaders

5 Compelling Reasons Why Storytelling is Crucial to Business Success

Storytelling helps you connect with your clients and customers. Learn five reasons why you must start storytelling.

By Julie Lokun, JD

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

Learn to Create Your Own 3-D Marketing Assets in This $35 Bundle

Advertise your business with your own digital 3-D assets.

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

This Industry Has $1 Trillion in Funding But Can't Find Any Workers

The construction industry has faced an urgent labor shortage in recent years.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Marketing

6 Actionable Marketing Lessons from the Early Days of ChatGPT

Don't put your head in the sand and stoke fears about machines taking over the world; learn how to take the reins and make the machines work for you.

By Bryan Karas