Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

By Steve Cooper

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Zagat Survey, 2003 Wi-Fi Hotspots:
Restaurants &
Hotels Offering Wi-Fi Access

http://subscriberdirect.com/the_new_yorker/zagat
This guide provided by Intel, The New Yorker and ZagatSurvey LLC helps you find wireless hot spots in restaurants andhotels in five major cities (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City,San Francisco, Seattle and their surrounding areas). You candownload the survey for free.

NewIdeaTrade.com

