I once ran across a product sheet for a riding lawn mower thatwas addressed to the dealer. It touted the mower's aftermarketneed for parts and maintenance, a key benefit to the retailer. Thatwas fine, but the product sheet was displayed next to the mower ascustomer literature. As a potential buyer, I thought, Huh? Lots ofparts and maintenance? I think I'll take that mower overthere .

