If you sell to larger companies, be on the lookout for"rogue meetings" or "commando purchasingoperations" in which the corporate executive looking topurchase products or services doesn't really have the authorityto do so. In reality, he or she is just looking to see what'sout there, seeking a free lunch, trying to impress a superior orjust looking to wile away some hours. And if you're presentingto such a person, you're likely wasting your precious time.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to PunchUp Your Sales