Pop Quiz
Sharpen your No. 2-here's a quick marketing exercise.
Your marketing plan should answer these questions:
- Who are your customers? Define your target market(s).
- Are your markets growing? Steady? Declining?
- How will you attract, hold, increase your market share?
- What pricing strategy have you devised?
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Friends Use an Underrated Strategy to Run a Charcuterie Side Hustle That's on Track to Make at Least $80,000 in December
-
I'm a Business News Editor, and Even I Fell Victim to an Online Scam That Cost Me $300
-
Switching to a 4-Day Workweek Sounds Like a Great Idea. But Could It Actually Make Burnout Worse?
-
What Is Lensa AI? And Does It Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?
-
This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023
-
Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap
-
Regional Favorites and National Companies Topped the Ranking of America's Top Restaurant Chains for 2023. Did Your Go-To Make the List?