Pop Quiz

Sharpen your No. 2-here's a quick marketing exercise.

Your marketing plan should answer these questions:

  • Who are your customers? Define your target market(s).
  • Are your markets growing? Steady? Declining?
  • How will you attract, hold, increase your market share?
  • What pricing strategy have you devised?

