Popeyes, KFC Count on Chicago Agencies for Sales Turnarounds

<b></b>

Chicago-Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits and KFC are placing their faith in ad agencies to jump-start their brand images and sales, a goal marketing experts said is within their grasp but not necessarily an easy task.

Within the last few weeks, Popeyes, a 1,700-unit division of AFC Enterprises, awarded its $20 million account to independent agency Cramer-Krasselt, and Yum! Brands' KFC named Interpublic Group of Cos.' Foote Cone & Belding as the agency for its $200 million account.

Popeyes' chief marketing officer, Tom Whitley, said the chain would try to broaden its customer base by targeting young adults with more contemporary TV spots than it has in the past and would downplay the Cajun heritage theme in its marketing. The 11,000-unit KFC has not revealed what it intends to do in new advertising, set to break in November. A spokeswoman said chain executives were unavailable for comment because they were traveling. An FCB spokeswoman said the agency would not discuss the campaign until it broke. -Nation's Restaurant News

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

Live Q&A: Top Tech Entrepreneur Rohan Brown Will Answer Your Startup Questions

The host of 'My Stories With Rohan Brown' is here to share hard-earned lessons on pitching ideas, launching a business, and getting the most out of yourself and others. Don't miss this!

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Disney's Biggest Round of Layoffs Expected This Week

"I do not make this decision lightly," said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

How The AI Revolution Is Liberating Workers from the Office

With the advent of generative AI like ChatGPT, we are on the cusp of realizing the full potential of remote and hybrid work by reducing - while not eliminating - the benefits of office visits.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Leadership

How to Build Resilient Teams and Lead Through Adversity

Here's what CEOs can do to lead their teams effectively in times of crisis.

By Doug Walner