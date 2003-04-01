For Subscribers

Marketing Buzz 04/03

Promoting your toy store to singles; your outdoor advertising options

By Elizabeth J. Goodgold

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Toying With NewIdeas
Sometimes, the tried and true doesn't work-just ask EdwardRoberts, co-founder and CEO (chief excitement officer) of Zoinks!, a7,700-square-foot toy store in Boston.

Instead of approaching traditional toy customers, Roberts, 34,and his partner, Thomas Brown, 35, decided to bring a new segmentinto their store: singles. Believing this market was underserved,the partners hosted a successful singles night during the 2002Christmas season. It was promoted via a guerrillacampaign--students dressed in animal costumes on busy streetcorners. At the party, guests mingled amidst Lincoln Logs andtrivia games-and they shopped.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

There's No Denying That Working From Home Affects Your Work Relationships. Here's How to Ensure Everyone Is In Sync.

Remote work may have us spread out across states, countries and time zones, but that doesn't mean we can't get to know each other.

By Daniel Todd

Culture

Remote Work Doesn't Have To Suffocate Your Company Culture. Here's How to Foster a Stellar Digital Culture

How do you encourage creativity and out-of-the-box thinking digitally? By fostering a dynamic and supportive company culture.

By Ron Sheth

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Leadership

10 Lady Gaga Quotes to Inspire You to Be Your Authentic, True Self

The pop star wants everyone to learn to love themselves.

By Rose Leadem

Data & Recovery

This $100 Cloud Storage Gives You 10TB to Use for Life

Keep your essential files safe with this lifetime backup plan.

By Entrepreneur Store