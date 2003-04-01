Marketing Buzz 04/03
Promoting your toy store to singles; your outdoor advertising options
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Toying With NewIdeas
Sometimes, the tried and true doesn't work-just ask EdwardRoberts, co-founder and CEO (chief excitement officer) of Zoinks!, a7,700-square-foot toy store in Boston.
Instead of approaching traditional toy customers, Roberts, 34,and his partner, Thomas Brown, 35, decided to bring a new segmentinto their store: singles. Believing this market was underserved,the partners hosted a successful singles night during the 2002Christmas season. It was promoted via a guerrillacampaign--students dressed in animal costumes on busy streetcorners. At the party, guests mingled amidst Lincoln Logs andtrivia games-and they shopped.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve