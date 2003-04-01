Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Toying With NewIdeas

Sometimes, the tried and true doesn't work-just ask EdwardRoberts, co-founder and CEO (chief excitement officer) of Zoinks!, a7,700-square-foot toy store in Boston.

Instead of approaching traditional toy customers, Roberts, 34,and his partner, Thomas Brown, 35, decided to bring a new segmentinto their store: singles. Believing this market was underserved,the partners hosted a successful singles night during the 2002Christmas season. It was promoted via a guerrillacampaign--students dressed in animal costumes on busy streetcorners. At the party, guests mingled amidst Lincoln Logs andtrivia games-and they shopped.