Sweepstake Safety
Understanding the local rules can save you from expenses and embarrasment.
Before you get far in your plans for a contest or sweepstakes,check with local authorities to get up to speed on the local rulesgoverning them in your home market. Typically, your secretary ofstate or the State Department of Commerce can help you (names varyby states). If you think you've got an idea that will reallyattract some attention, give your attorney a call. A little timeand money spent up-front can save you an enourmous amount ofexpense and emarrassment if things go wrong.
Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to PunchUp Your Sales
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.
-
Have You Ever Obsessed Over 'What If'? According to Scientists, You Don't Actually Know What Would Have Fixed Everything.
-
After He Was Fired From the UFC, This Former Fighter Turned His Passion Into a Thriving Business
-
Most People Don't Know These 2 Things Are Resume Red Flags. A Career Expert Reveals How to Work Around Them.
-
How One Woman Turned Pandemic-Induced Boredom and a Makeshift Garage Art Studio Into a Thriving Franchise
-
Use These 4 Self-Care Rituals for More Resilience and Less Depletion
-
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Wants to Invest in 'Someone Who Probably Needs a Good Shrink Instead of a Business'