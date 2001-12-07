Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Sweepstake Safety

Understanding the local rules can save you from expenses and embarrasment.

Before you get far in your plans for a contest or sweepstakes,check with local authorities to get up to speed on the local rulesgoverning them in your home market. Typically, your secretary ofstate or the State Department of Commerce can help you (names varyby states). If you think you've got an idea that will reallyattract some attention, give your attorney a call. A little timeand money spent up-front can save you an enourmous amount ofexpense and emarrassment if things go wrong.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to PunchUp Your Sales

