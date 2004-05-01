The Next Generation
They're your customers and maybe even your employees. Meet the millenials.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Meet your next wave of customers and employees: the"millennials," people born from 1982 to the present.
This generation is now gaining more-widespread attention. Forinstance, expect to see politicians catering to the crowd thatfrequents MillennialPolitics.com, a site started by activistsScott Beale and Abeer Abdalla, a Democrat and a Republican,respectively, who recently sold out their first printing ofMillennial Manifesto (Instant Publisher).Half a dozen other millennial titles, such as William Strauss andNeil Howe's Millennials Rising: The Next GreatGeneration (Vintage) and Daniel Egeler's Mentoring Millennials: Shaping the NextGeneration (NavPress), as well as edgier, younger-skewingmagazines, are fussing over this market.
