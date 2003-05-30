Easy Ways to Improve Your Web Site
Make sure your site follows these basic design principles.
The following basic Web design principles will help you createyour own site or work effectively with someone who creates one foryou:
- Make the site consistent. Determine a design that best portraysthe image you want to project and repeat the basic elements of thedesign on each page of the site.
- Keep the design uncluttered for easy access and understanding.Put links to all major sections, including the home (or opening)page, on each page of the site for easy user navigation. Give fullcontact information: phone, fax, address and e-mail. People like tohave a choice of response mechanism.
- Use graphics judiciously and sparingly. Most of your visitorswill have a standard dial-up connection to the Internet at a speedthat will almost grind to a halt when downloading numerous orlarge, complex graphics. Include graphics only to prove a point,illustrate a concept or create a feel that's best donegraphically. Pictures of construction sites for a constructioncompany, for example, would be appropriate because, in this case,graphical presentation shows what you do better than descriptivetext.
Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For YourBusiness