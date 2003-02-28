People simply will not read lengthy e-mails. If you don'tget straight to the point in the first few sentences, you riskhaving readers delete your mail before they find out about yourproducts and special offers. Learn to express yourself concisely soyou don't waste people's time.

It may even be worth your while to acknowledge that people arebust and that your message will not take long to view. In fact, ifyour product or service is geared to a particular niche, you mighteven say that upfront. For instance: "If you are hearingimpaired, then this service will make a big difference in yourquality of life." In other words, let the reader know who themessage is really for.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost YourBusiness