Include Samples With Direct Mail

Curiosity will get customers to open the envelope.

Want a sure-fire way to get your customers to open yourdirect-mail piece? Try this technique that nobody can resist:Customers will always open an envelope with a lump in it or a smallbox of anything. Put a swatch or sample of a new product you wantto promote inside an envelope. Obviously, some products justcan't be squeezed in, but don't worry. Just includesomething that relates to your product or something that you canplay off of in a product announcement. For instance, a note saying"If you want to test the new phone system, just whistle"could accompany a bright, shiny whistle.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost YourBusiness

