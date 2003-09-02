Making it easy for your customers to give back to the community not only makes them feel good, but also strengthens their ties to your company. Case in point: Department store chain Carson Pirie Scott collected worn coats from customers for needy women and then rewarded donors with discounts on new coats. The program made it easy for customers to do good in the community. Once your campaign or project is completed, make sure to acknowledge what your customers did--by giving them a public pat on the back.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business