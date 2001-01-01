Not A Stock Wizard? Avoid These Investing Mistakes, Part 4
Read about the common mistakes people make when dealing with stocks.
Better safe than sorry? A gentleman, about to retire, wanted tobe sure he could maintain his lifestyle with his currentinvestments. As he pulled out his retirement plan statement, hiswhole demeanor changed. "I can't believe I left all thismoney in a money market fund for the past six years," he said."I could have done so much better if only I had invested alittle of it in the stock market. I was just so afraid of losing itthat I didn't do anything."
Certainly, this investor was justified in his fear of stockmarket fluctuations. There's always some measure of risk wheninvesting in stocks and a chance you'll lose money.Unfortunately, however, thanks to the bite taken by inflation andtaxes, you can also lose purchasing power in money market funds andother similar investments. Our investor didn't realize hismoney market fund was neither insured nor guaranteed by the U.S.government. Further, there's no assurance such a fund willmaintain a stable net asset value of $1.
The moral of the story? To retire in the style to which he'saccustomed, our investor may be forced to work longer or to investmore aggressively than he might have had he included a partialinvestment in stocks in his portfolio from the start.
See our tips on Wednesday, December 27 through Friday,December 29 for parts 1 through 3 of this article, and Tuesday,January 2 through Thursday, January 4 for parts 5 through 7 of thisarticle.
