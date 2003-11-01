What does it take to keep your computers and intellectual property safe? More than you think.

Global internet disasters such as the Blaster worm grab headlines, but your firm may be at greater risk from hackers skimming through your customer database or rivals gathering inside information from unguarded pages on your site. Mark Lobel, senior manager in security services practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York City, says information security can't be enforced with simple technology fixes.