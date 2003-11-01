On Guard
What does it take to keep your computers and intellectual property safe? More than you think.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Global internet disasters such as the Blaster worm grab headlines, but your firm may be at greater risk from hackers skimming through your customer database or rivals gathering inside information from unguarded pages on your site. Mark Lobel, senior manager in security services practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York City, says information security can't be enforced with simple technology fixes.
Where should companies begin to build information security?
Mark Lobel: First, implement physical security. Second, designate one person with responsibility for information security who will have time to focus on it. They should identify key business information and what security controls need to be put in place to secure it.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
- A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
- Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
- Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs