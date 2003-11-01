For Subscribers

On Guard

What does it take to keep your computers and intellectual property safe? More than you think.

By Eric Bender

Global internet disasters such as the Blaster worm grab headlines, but your firm may be at greater risk from hackers skimming through your customer database or rivals gathering inside information from unguarded pages on your site. Mark Lobel, senior manager in security services practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York City, says information security can't be enforced with simple technology fixes.

Where should companies begin to build information security?
Mark Lobel: First, implement physical security. Second, designate one person with responsibility for information security who will have time to focus on it. They should identify key business information and what security controls need to be put in place to secure it.

