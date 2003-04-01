For Subscribers

Package Deal

Take time to examine what the economic stimulus package might mean for your business.

By Stephen Barlas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs are taking a close look at the Bush administration's economic stimulus plan to determine how it will ultimately affect their businesses. The primary focus of the plan is the speeding-up of the schedule for individual income-tax rate reductions, which were laid out originally in the 2001 tax-cut bill.

The president has said entrepreneurs are heavily represented among those who pay the current top income-tax rate of 38.6 percent. The 2001 bill dropped that rate to 37.6 percent in 2004 and to 35 percent in 2006. The proposed stimulus plan will move the 35 percent rate to 2004. "Individual rate cuts are a powerful stimulant to small-business investment and job creation," says Jerry Jasinowski, president of the National Association of Manufacturers.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Career

Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take To Get There.

Author Joanne Lipman on what experience and science tell us about successful job pivots.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

A Mississippi News Anchor Is Under Fire for Quoting Snoop Dogg

WLBT's Barbara Bassett used the rapper's "fo shizzle" phrase during a live broadcast, causing the station to let her go.

By Jonathan Small

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok