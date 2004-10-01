Ex-Apprentices find life after "The Donald" is all business.

A new group will be vying for a job in season two of TheApprentice. But last season's contenders aren'tsettling for unemployment-they're striking out asentepreneurs.

Runner-up Kwame Jackson, 30, has nothing to cry over. With realestate, book and TV deals in the works, Jackson and his best friendalso started Legacy Holdings LLC, a New York City investmentcompany focusing on real estate, entertainment and fashion."I'm taking advantage of the moment and opportunity Godhas presented to me by being a good little capitalist," saysJackson.