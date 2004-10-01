Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Moving On Ex-Apprentices find life after "The Donald" is all business.

By April Y. Pennington

A new group will be vying for a job in season two of TheApprentice. But last season's contenders aren'tsettling for unemployment-they're striking out asentepreneurs.

  • Runner-up Kwame Jackson, 30, has nothing to cry over. With realestate, book and TV deals in the works, Jackson and his best friendalso started Legacy Holdings LLC, a New York City investmentcompany focusing on real estate, entertainment and fashion."I'm taking advantage of the moment and opportunity Godhas presented to me by being a good little capitalist," saysJackson.
  • Troy McClain, 33, co-founded SolutionSource Media, which offers information and products related tocredit and real estate. McClain is also negotiating with a nationalmortgage company to be its spokesperson. "I've never beenthe man in the gray suit," says McClain. "Because of theshow, Mr. Trump and Mark Burnett, I've been given anopportunity to help my community and my business." McClain andhis wife have also started TCM Productions to handle the influx ofhosting offers. He's already hosted Trump property contests aswell as The Donald's birthday party. TCM has also shot pilotsfor NBC, and McClain has hosted a DirectTV program.

