Golf used to be about white men in plaid pants and funny hats.Then came Tiger Woods. Sure, he stars in advertisements for Buick,but let's face it: Golf's gone from grandpa to groovy.

With just over 30 million golfers in the United States lastyear, the SportingGoods Manufacturers Association (SGMA) ranked golf as thecountry's 15th most popular sport. Americans spent $2.68billion on golf equipment in 1999, making golf the second largestcategory of exercise equipment behind exercise machines.