Going For Green
It's young. It's hip. It's golf.
Golf used to be about white men in plaid pants and funny hats.Then came Tiger Woods. Sure, he stars in advertisements for Buick,but let's face it: Golf's gone from grandpa to groovy.
With just over 30 million golfers in the United States lastyear, the SportingGoods Manufacturers Association (SGMA) ranked golf as thecountry's 15th most popular sport. Americans spent $2.68billion on golf equipment in 1999, making golf the second largestcategory of exercise equipment behind exercise machines.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Friends Use an Underrated Strategy to Run a Charcuterie Side Hustle That's on Track to Make at Least $80,000 in December
-
I'm a Business News Editor, and Even I Fell Victim to an Online Scam That Cost Me $300
-
Switching to a 4-Day Workweek Sounds Like a Great Idea. But Could It Actually Make Burnout Worse?
-
What Is Lensa AI? And Does It Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?
-
This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023
-
Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap
-
Regional Favorites and National Companies Topped the Ranking of America's Top Restaurant Chains for 2023. Did Your Go-To Make the List?