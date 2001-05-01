Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Going For Green

It's young. It's hip. It's golf.

By
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

Golf used to be about white men in plaid pants and funny hats.Then came Tiger Woods. Sure, he stars in advertisements for Buick,but let's face it: Golf's gone from grandpa to groovy.

With just over 30 million golfers in the United States lastyear, the SportingGoods Manufacturers Association (SGMA) ranked golf as thecountry's 15th most popular sport. Americans spent $2.68billion on golf equipment in 1999, making golf the second largestcategory of exercise equipment behind exercise machines.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Employee Experience & Recruiting

78% of Employers Are Using Remote Work Tools to Spy on You. Here's a More Effective (and Ethical) Approach to Tracking Employee Productivity.

Mark Banfield

Health & Wellness

5 Mantras to Adopt That Will Immediately Improve Your Life

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Leadership

If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Read More