Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp. is ordering upsuper-sized sales at its U.S. restaurants, where better food andemerging technologies, even a new 401(k) retirement plan to spurmore full-time hourly employment, would help double sales thisdecade.

But analysts and chain insiders are skeptical about whether thecompany's 10-year plan for growth is realistic.

By 2010, McDonald's intends to double domestic systemwidesales and triple cash flow, according to Alan Feldman, president ofMcDonald's USA.

"The key to our future vision is implementingcategory-changing innovations, as we have done at other times inour history," said Feldman, who made public details of aninternal "blueprint for growth" at a recentinvestors' conference. "So we are pushing the boundariesof our business to find menu of service initiatives that willignite top- and bottom-line sales."

McDonald's goal, Feldman said, "is to double ourbusiness, not by doubling the number of restaurants, but rather bysignificantly increasing average unit volumes at existingrestaurants."

Wall Street viewed the new growth plan with marked skepticism."I think that's a formidable goal for McDonald's orany mature restaurant company," said Damon Brundage, afood-service analyst with Raymond, James & Associates in NewYork.

In order for McDonald's to reach those goals, thecompany's new brands-particularly Boston Market, ChipotleMexican Grill or Donatos Pizza-would have to play a much biggerrole in the growth picture extended five years out and beyond,Brundage said.

Dick Adams, president of Consortium Members Inc., a grouprepresenting about 350 McDonald's franchisees, said thecompany's sales over the past 10 years have not come close todoubling. He pointed out that domestic average unit volumes havegrown from more than $1.4 million in 1990 to a little more than$1.5 million in 2000.

"And that was during the 10 years when there was still roomto build new restaurants," Adams said. "Now thatthey've overbuilt the U.S. system, they're going to doublesales in the next 10 years? I don't think so."

Adams said he believed McDonald's will triple franchiseecash flow, not by driving individual restaurant profitability, butby doubling the average number of stores per operator from four toeight.

"They will have to get to that ratio by reducing the numberof domestic franchisees," he said. "The higher ratiomeans the more cash per operating entity." -Nation'sRestaurant News