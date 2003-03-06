When the prospect says she wants to think about your proposal,you should say, "That's a good idea. Let's draw upsome points for you to consider." Then, take a blank sheet ofpaper and draw a line down the middle. At the top of one column,write "Reasons No." On the other, write "ReasonsYes." Next, proceed to fill out the page by asking theprospect to list all the reasons she shouldn't buy your idea.Then you list all the reasons she should.

At each point, of course, you have the opportunity to eitherovercome an objection or ask for the order again, or both. Andthat's the purpose of the exercise. If the prospect can listmore "Reasons No" than you can list "ReasonsYes," you deserve to lose the sale. But at least you'veeliminated that week's delay while she pretends to "thinkabout it."

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales