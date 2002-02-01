For Subscribers

Farmers' Market

Like good gardeners, manufacturers' reps know the landscape and can help yield you a large cash crop.

By Don Debelak • May 5, 2006 Originally published Feb 2, 2002

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Inventors are known for having great ideas. Making those ideassell-well, that's another skill altogether. Inventorsfrequently lack the expertise or resources necessary to reallylaunch a product successfully.

Enter manufacturers' reps, who can bring extensive knowledgeand expertise to a budding entrepreneur's sales approach.Having a manufacturers' rep represent your new product addssome serious advantages to the equation. For one thing, repsusually have large, established sales networks that ideally havesignificant market contacts. Plus, representatives get paid onlywhen they make the sale, which is a far better alternative forunderfinanced inventors who'd otherwise incur high costsassociated with setting up an internal sales organization fromscratch.

