Like good gardeners, manufacturers' reps know the landscape and can help yield you a large cash crop.

Inventors are known for having great ideas. Making those ideassell-well, that's another skill altogether. Inventorsfrequently lack the expertise or resources necessary to reallylaunch a product successfully.

Enter manufacturers' reps, who can bring extensive knowledgeand expertise to a budding entrepreneur's sales approach.Having a manufacturers' rep represent your new product addssome serious advantages to the equation. For one thing, repsusually have large, established sales networks that ideally havesignificant market contacts. Plus, representatives get paid onlywhen they make the sale, which is a far better alternative forunderfinanced inventors who'd otherwise incur high costsassociated with setting up an internal sales organization fromscratch.