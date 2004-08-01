Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Everything in Its Place Can the art of feng shui help you optimize your business?

By Gwen Moran

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Former banking executive Kellie Scott raises an eyebrow or twowhen she says that she relied on the principles of feng shui todesign her art gallery. "I'm a pragmatist," saysScott, the 48-year-old owner of Red Sky Galleryin Charlotte, North Carolina. "But I've always beensensitive to how a room feels."

Consultant Jami Lin of Feng-Shui-Interior-Design.com explains that feng shuiis the Chinese art of placement. Users believe that thepractice-incorporating lighting, layout, color, balance, space andshape-can dramatically increase a store's appeal. "Fengshui design keeps the eye moving," says Lin. "Ifcustomers don't see something they like, their eyes shouldautomatically go to something else."

