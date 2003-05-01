Flower Power
How one former guitarist gave a much-needed woman's touch to the rock 'n' roll music scene
What: Manufacturer ofguitars for girls
Who: Tish Ciravolo of Daisy Rock Girl GuitarsLLC
Where: Van Nuys,California
When: Started in 2000
Rock 'n' roll has long been a man's paradise, butTish Ciravolo is hoping to change that with her Daisy Rock line ofguitars made especially for girls. After all, Ciravolo, athirtysomething musician and mother of two young girls, knows fromexperience what it's like for a woman to struggle to play alarge and heavy standard guitar--she did that years ago as aguitarist in the Los Angeles music scene.
