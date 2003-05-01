For Subscribers

Flower Power

How one former guitarist gave a much-needed woman's touch to the rock 'n' roll music scene

By Nichole L. Torres

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What: Manufacturer ofguitars for girls
Who: Tish Ciravolo of Daisy Rock Girl GuitarsLLC
Where: Van Nuys,California
When: Started in 2000

Rock 'n' roll has long been a man's paradise, butTish Ciravolo is hoping to change that with her Daisy Rock line ofguitars made especially for girls. After all, Ciravolo, athirtysomething musician and mother of two young girls, knows fromexperience what it's like for a woman to struggle to play alarge and heavy standard guitar--she did that years ago as aguitarist in the Los Angeles music scene.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

7 Ways to Make Extra Income Even With a Full-Time Job

Want to make more money? Real estate investing, Amazon ecommerce and the sharing economy are waiting for you.

By Sujan Patel

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

By Stephen Gould

Growing a Business

How to Outpace Your Competitors During a Recession

Here's how you can use economic uncertainty as an opportunity to grow your business and stand out among your competitors.

By Joseph Camberato

Business News

TikTok Influencer Reveals She Makes $350,000 a Month on OnlyFans. 'Absolutely Unreal.'

When Tara Lynn promoted her OnlyFans page on TikTok, she saw her income more than double.

By Jonathan Small