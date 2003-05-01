Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What: Manufacturer ofguitars for girls

Who: Tish Ciravolo of Daisy Rock Girl GuitarsLLC

Where: Van Nuys,California

When: Started in 2000

Rock 'n' roll has long been a man's paradise, butTish Ciravolo is hoping to change that with her Daisy Rock line ofguitars made especially for girls. After all, Ciravolo, athirtysomething musician and mother of two young girls, knows fromexperience what it's like for a woman to struggle to play alarge and heavy standard guitar--she did that years ago as aguitarist in the Los Angeles music scene.