Having customers for life is a long, long time. Situationschange, and people change. The foundation of a wonderfulrelationship two years ago may not mean anything today. Yourrelationship with a long-term customer is similar to a marriage.The relationship must evolve to stay vibrant, alive and satisfyingto both of you.

So never stop selling them. Every time your company comes outwith a new product or service, pitch it out to your currentcustomers first. If it's really a new and improved model,don't you owe it to them? If there's a limited supply,shouldn't your best customers get first shot at it? Always addvalue to their current purchases.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales