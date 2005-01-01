Learning to see "no" as valuable feedback can take your sales efforts to the next level.

No matter what you sell, you will inevitably face obstacles,rejections and refusals. You would think you might get used to thisreality over time. But unfortunately, no matter how many times wehear it, a "no" is often a tough thing to take. Itweakens our confidence level and hinders our ability to makesales.

Over the years, I've had as many rejections as anyoneelse-if not more. Here are three ways I've learned to cope withthis fact of sales life: